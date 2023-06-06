NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement

In pictures: West Sussex Mind blown away by response to Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week

Wear It Blue for Mental Health Awareness Week has seen a host of Worthing businesses and organisations organise blue-themed activities to raise money for West Sussex Mind.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:10 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST

World of Books arranged a whole week of activities, including a blue dress-up day, blue-themed quiz and blue bake-off competition.

Others getting involved include Jacobs Steel estate agent, staff at Worthing Hospital, Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust. Worthing parkrun is supporting Wear It Blue tomorrow by asking people to wear blue clothes and accessories.

Anxiety is the theme of this year's Mental Health Awareness Week and the charity has spent the week raising awareness and understanding, as well as sharing tips to help people cope.

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind

1. Wear It Blue

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind Photo: West Sussex Mind

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind

2. Wear It Blue

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind Photo: West Sussex Mind

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind

3. Wear It Blue

World of Books in Worthing arranged a whole host of blue-themed activities for Mental Health Awareness Week and raised money for West Sussex Mind Photo: West Sussex Mind

Jacobs Steel in Hove having a blue dress up day

4. Wear It Blue

Jacobs Steel in Hove having a blue dress up day Photo: West Sussex Mind

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Mental Health Awareness WeekMental Health AwarenessAnxiety