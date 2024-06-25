In pictures: where to go once Chichester favourite bookshop closes next month

And for good reason. With thousands of books across three floors – including plenty of rare, antique and collectible additions – Kim’s Bookshop remains a jewel in the city’s high street crow, and a perfect reason to visit the city.
Fortunately, though, West Sussex has no shortage of gorgeous bookshops, and residents in the market for a gripping new beach read this Summer have plenty of places to turn.
1. Kim's Bookshop - Arundel
The Chichester shop's sister store, in Arundel, is brilliant for all the same reasons. Thousands of books - new, used, and collectible - across several cosy floors, it's every inch a match for the South Street favourite, and only a train ride away.Photo: Google Maps
2. Oxfam Books - Chichester
Another Chichester favourite. This bookshop, on East Street, stocks some 3,000 books, as well as an assortment of CDs, vinyl records, sheet music, DVDs and more - all on one floor, and all proceeds go to a very good cause indeed.Photo: Contrib
3. Heygates Bookshop - Bognor Regis
One of the best bookshops in Sussex, with a raft of award nominations under its belt, this charming used bookshop has plenty of character and even more books to choose from, all covering a range of subjects and genres. Heygates itself has existed in Bognor since 1968, and its gorgeous shop front, built into the grade II listed Bognor Regis railway station, is worth a visit all on its own.Photo: contrib
4. The Book Ferret - Arundel
Nestled inside a warm, welcoming 16th century space, this independent bookshop in Arundel stocks new books, greetings cards, puzzles and plenty of literary gifts.Photo: Google Maps
