In pictures: where to go once Chichester favourite bookshop closes next month

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Jun 2024, 11:39 BST
Book-lovers in Chichester were understandably devastated when the owners of Kim’s Bookshop announced the South Street favourite, which has been in the city for 14 years, will be closing next month.

And for good reason. With thousands of books across three floors – including plenty of rare, antique and collectible additions – Kim’s Bookshop remains a jewel in the city’s high street crow, and a perfect reason to visit the city.

Fortunately, though, West Sussex has no shortage of gorgeous bookshops, and residents in the market for a gripping new beach read this Summer have plenty of places to turn.

1. Kim's Bookshop - Arundel

The Chichester shop's sister store, in Arundel, is brilliant for all the same reasons. Thousands of books - new, used, and collectible - across several cosy floors, it's every inch a match for the South Street favourite, and only a train ride away.Photo: Google Maps

2. Oxfam Books - Chichester

Another Chichester favourite. This bookshop, on East Street, stocks some 3,000 books, as well as an assortment of CDs, vinyl records, sheet music, DVDs and more - all on one floor, and all proceeds go to a very good cause indeed.Photo: Contrib

3. Heygates Bookshop - Bognor Regis

One of the best bookshops in Sussex, with a raft of award nominations under its belt, this charming used bookshop has plenty of character and even more books to choose from, all covering a range of subjects and genres. Heygates itself has existed in Bognor since 1968, and its gorgeous shop front, built into the grade II listed Bognor Regis railway station, is worth a visit all on its own.Photo: contrib

4. The Book Ferret - Arundel

Nestled inside a warm, welcoming 16th century space, this independent bookshop in Arundel stocks new books, greetings cards, puzzles and plenty of literary gifts.Photo: Google Maps

