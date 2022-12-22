In Pictures: Winter’s Moon crowned winners of Chichester BID’s Christmas window competition

Independent gift and homewares store Winter’s Moon has been crowned overall winner of Chichester BID’s annual Christmas Window Competition.

Fellow independents The Richard Tildesley Practice and The Barn’s Larder were awarded Silver and Silver Gilt respectively for their festive displays.

‘Once Upon a Christmas’ was the title of this year’s literary themed competition, which was fittingly judged by bestselling author Kate Mosse. Over 35 businesses entered the competition in the city centre including independents and chains across various sectors.

Kate Mosse said: “It was an honour, and a great pleasure, to judge the Christmas Window Competition for Chichester BID. Initiatives like this bring joy to our high streets, it gives life to our wonderful city, and it was wonderful that so many businesses took part this year - the highest ever. The standard was high, such imagination and creativity, and it was very hard to choose.

"In the end, I loved the ways in which businesses embraced the ‘Once upon a Christmas’ literary theme, the Nutcracker Trail and the challenges of space, opportunity and resource.

"Original artwork, a celebration of classic Christmas stories, I’ve no doubt that these beautiful window displays will attract visitors and add to the sense of the season. Congratulations to all the winners and for everyone who took part.”

Julia Grant, owner of Winter’s Moon, said: “We love all the effort everyone has put into the windows this year, it’s such a lovely creative event to be part of. Our customers’ reactions have been so lovely and winning is just the icing on the cake.”

Helen Marshall, chair and CEO of Chichester BID, said: “We received a record number of entries this year from the city’s businesses. The standard was incredibly high, and every display has added to the magic of Christmas in Chichester. We are so grateful to Kate for braving the cold and taking on the tough role of judging the entries. Also, we would like to thank all the businesses that took part.”

Winter’s Moon will receive a £100 voucher from The Ivy Chichester together with a signed copy of Kate Mosse’s latest book.

