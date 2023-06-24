Worthing residents have lined streets to show their support to our armed forces today (Saturday, June 24).

Pictures taken in Steyne Gardens in the town show an incredible military parade with a marching band and more.

This year’s event has been organised by the Worthing Veterans Association who will be hosting The Grenadier Guards, 12 Regiment Royal Artillery, military vehicles, an Airsoft range, Help for Heroes, Care for Heroes as well as music from the Vintage Trio and the Alice Band.

A flypast by the RAF Battle of Britain was planned but unfortunately cancelled last night as all aircraft was grounded due to technical issues.

You can send your own pictures in to [email protected]

1 . ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023- ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023 Photo: eddie Mitchell

2 . ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023- ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023- Photo: eddie Mitchell

3 . ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023-'THE RIFLES.' MARCH MARINE PARADE WORTHING ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023-'THE RIFLES.' MARCH MARINE PARADE WORTHING Photo: eddie Mitchell

4 . ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023- ARMED FORCES DAY WORTHING 2023- Photo: eddie Mitchell