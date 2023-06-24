IN PICTURES: Worthing celebrates Armed Forces Day 2023
Pictures taken in Steyne Gardens in the town show an incredible military parade with a marching band and more.
This year’s event has been organised by the Worthing Veterans Association who will be hosting The Grenadier Guards, 12 Regiment Royal Artillery, military vehicles, an Airsoft range, Help for Heroes, Care for Heroes as well as music from the Vintage Trio and the Alice Band.
A flypast by the RAF Battle of Britain was planned but unfortunately cancelled last night as all aircraft was grounded due to technical issues.
You can send your own pictures in to [email protected]