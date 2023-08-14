In pictures: Yapton Summer Fair and annual flower show attract hundreds of visitors

Many hundreds of visitors were drawn to Yapton Summer Fair, organised by Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society in conjunction with its annual flower and produce show.

It was a blustery day on Saturday, August 12, but the huge turnout meant the event was a success. Two frame tents and a marquee were positioned to form the backdrop for the fun dog show, with numerous stalls on one side and the Village Hall the other.

Double L-L Club members showed their classic vehicles, the Local History Group displayed photographic scenes of Yapton and Ford, an impressive collection of machinery and animals was on show in a model farm, Dee Watkins gave a rolling demonstration of flower arranging and Yapton musician Rob Newey provided entertainment.

Sue Phillips, society president, opened the flower show and 306 entries were produced by 48 exhibitors, eight of them newcomers. Show secretary David Donovan said: "Such has been the adverse conditions of the growing season that the vegetables were rather few but the fruit, cut flowers and potted plants were better represented, with the dahlias being of excellent quality.

"Added to the stalwarts of the flower arrangers came two groups of three residents of a care home, for which a special class was introduced. The cookery and preserves section was well supported, as was the photography section. Handicrafts covered a range of items, from handwriting to recycled fabrics, and the whole looked splendid. The five children involved mustered a dozen exhibits but wine and beer entries were few, albeit every class had a bottle.

"To the great credit of the village population, the combined features of the flower show, dog show and displays attracted many hundreds of visitors to the recreation ground, often with canine partners. It was a successful day, with help from the sponsors with cash, manpower and equipment."

It was a good day for Alan Humphrey, staging only dahlias, as he took both Silver and Bronze Medals of the National Dahlia Society, one vase also giving him the Woodard Trophy for best cut flowers. He also shared the Booth Cup with newcomer Sue Pitman, both having equal points in the horticultural classes, but the formula of having the greater number of first prizes when prize money is equal gave him the Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal.

Jeffrey Haine took the Binns Trophy with a tomato exhibit as the best vegetable in the show, and the Ivor Smith Fruit Bowl was shared by David Stubbings and David Donovan with equal points. The first prize for runner beans gave ten-year-old Ted Coomber the Charles Millyard Trophy and he also supplied the best child’s exhibit, a flower arrangement in an unusual container, for the Margaret Trophy.

Mary Liverman took the best pot plant, selected from a collection of succulents, for the Tony Butcher Trophy and her flower arranging talents saw her presented with the Pannell Trophy. David Cordingley retained the Ford Wine Circle Challenge Shield, while Lesma Mezulis was a first-time winner, taking the Collier Cup in cookery and preserves. Laura Marner won the Stagg Cup for best handicraft exhibit with a splendid leather handbag. Elaine Cordingley took the three-exhibit Leslie Crowther Trophy for members, which included a fine example of calligraphy. Seven-year-old Thomas Duckworth proved a determined competitor and easily took the Belmont Cup for the points total in the children’s classes, which included a miniature garden in a seed-tray.

First prize winners were Elaine Cordingley, Sylvia and Graham Ebben, David Cordingley, Alice Duckworth, Mary Carmel Pardi, Ted Coomber, Roy Phillips, Jeffrey Haine, Alan Thew, Sue Pitman, David Donovan, David Stubbings, Nora Trigger, Alan Humphrey, Molly Tupper, Andy Mitchell, Daphne Money, Anne Hollis, Mary Liverman, Abbey Dean Care Home [team 1], Liesma Mezulis, Eva Pendreich, Lisa Elkin, Laura Marner, John Knight, Linda Cranfield, Victoria Hayes, Oliver Redman, Thomas Duckworth and Flint Colby Realf.

There is one flower show left this season in Yapton, the autumn show in the Village Hall on Saturday, September 30.

1 . Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society annual show and summer fair The combined features of the flower show, dog show and displays attracted many hundreds of visitors to the recreation ground Photo: David Ruffle / Submitted

