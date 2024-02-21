Incident on St Leonards beach
Paramedics were called to an incident on St Leonards beach early this morning (Wednesday, February 21), it has been confirmed.
One person was treated on the beach before being taken to hospital.
A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We can confirm ambulance crews attended St Leonards beach following a call at approximately 6.40am this morning.
“One patient was assessed and treated at the scene before being taken to Conquest Hospital.”
Sussex Police has been approached for a comment.
We will have more on this story as we get it.