Inclusion hub at charity in Eastbourne vandalised
Defiant Sports, a charity aimed at treating opportunities in sport for all, reported that the hub was vandalised and its cameras ‘destroyed’.
In a statement on Friday November 24, a spokesperson for the charity said: “It is with great sadness that we let you know our Inclusion Hub was vandalised last night.
“Both of our rear security cameras (one we had just bought brand new) were destroyed and our front camera was tampered with.
“We have filed a police report alongside logging anti-social behaviour with the Local Authority.
“Unfortunately in recent months, we have noticed an increasing trend in this kind of behaviour. We hope that you will join us in discouraging any behaviour of this sort.
“With funding becoming harder to obtain by the month, the unnecessary cost caused by this sort of behaviour puts ever greater pressure on us to deliver our services.
“We appreciate any support you can give at this time.”