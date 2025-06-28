Inclusive hub for darts opens in Haywards Heath

There’s a new buzz in Haywards Heath and it’s coming from a place you might not expect… a darts shop.

Throw Darts, launched by three local darting enthusiasts, has transformed a once-hairdressers into a lively, inclusive hub for both seasoned darts players and total newcomers. Since opening its doors, it’s seen a surge in popularity, drawing visitors from across Sussex and beyond.

What sets Throw Darts apart? For starters, it’s not just a shop. Yes, you can pick up professional-grade darts, flights, boards and more, test out equipment in the free throw section and get expert advice. But you can also rent dart lanes with friends, enjoy a drink at the bar and take part in friendly Friday night competitions that feel more like a community celebration than a fierce contest.

On Tuesday evenings, the energy shifts slightly as the Throw Darts Academy takes over – a dedicated coaching session for children led by experienced players-turned-mentors. In a sport that was once seen as the reserve of pub-goers and older men, the sight of children learning to throw with purpose and precision is nothing short of inspiring.

“We wanted to create a space that reflects what darts has become – fun, inclusive and family friendly,” says co-founder Ed White. “It’s incredible the response that we’ve had so far – young and old, men and women.”

That transformation is due in no small part to the meteoric rise of young darting stars like Luke Littler, whose talent and charisma have brought darts to a whole new generation. Add to that the vibrant, costume-filled crowds seen at Sky Sports events, and it’s clear, darts has gone mainstream – it’s cool now.

Throw Darts captures all of that energy. It’s fresh, it’s unique and crucially, it’s the only venue of its kind for miles. For aspiring young players, there’s nothing else like it, literally. And for families or friends looking for something different to do on a Friday night, it’s a game-changer.

With inclusivity at its core and a passion for growing the game, Throw Darts isn’t just riding the wave of darts’ resurgence; it’s helping shape its future and judging by the early success, this is just the beginning.

1 . Ed White, Co-Owner of Throw in Haywards Heath. SR2506254. Pic SR Staff Ed White, Co-Owner of Throw in Haywards Heath. SR2506254. Pic SR Staff Photo: SR Staff