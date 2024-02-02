BREAKING

Increased crime prompts dispersal order in Chichester this weekend

Residents have been warned to expected an increased police presence in Chichester over the weekend, following a rise in incidents over the last week.
By Connor Gormley
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 17:05 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The order was activated at 2pm today (February 02) and will run until 2pm on Sunday (February 4). It gives officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner, as well as a power of arrest if the terms of the dispersal order ar ignored.

During the 48 hours the order is operating, residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, District Commander for Arun and Chichester said: “Sussex Police take a zero-tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behaviour. We believe this order is necessary to protect the community due to an increase in offences, predominately committed by young people, over the last week.

Most Popular
Photo: Sussex PolicePhoto: Sussex Police
Photo: Sussex Police

“We, as a team, have a commitment to keep the residents of Chichester city centre safe.

“We are also urging the public to get in touch if they have been affected by this behaviour this week, or witness anything suspicious this weekend.”

Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ironhide.