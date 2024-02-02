Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The order was activated at 2pm today (February 02) and will run until 2pm on Sunday (February 4). It gives officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner, as well as a power of arrest if the terms of the dispersal order ar ignored.

During the 48 hours the order is operating, residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, District Commander for Arun and Chichester said: “Sussex Police take a zero-tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behaviour. We believe this order is necessary to protect the community due to an increase in offences, predominately committed by young people, over the last week.

Photo: Sussex Police

“We, as a team, have a commitment to keep the residents of Chichester city centre safe.

“We are also urging the public to get in touch if they have been affected by this behaviour this week, or witness anything suspicious this weekend.”