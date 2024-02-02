Increased crime prompts dispersal order in Chichester this weekend
The order was activated at 2pm today (February 02) and will run until 2pm on Sunday (February 4). It gives officers and designated police staff the power to disperse individuals behaving in an anti-social manner, as well as a power of arrest if the terms of the dispersal order ar ignored.
During the 48 hours the order is operating, residents should expect to see an increased police presence in the city.
Chief Inspector Will Keating-Jones, District Commander for Arun and Chichester said: “Sussex Police take a zero-tolerance approach to crime and anti-social behaviour. We believe this order is necessary to protect the community due to an increase in offences, predominately committed by young people, over the last week.
“We, as a team, have a commitment to keep the residents of Chichester city centre safe.
“We are also urging the public to get in touch if they have been affected by this behaviour this week, or witness anything suspicious this weekend.”
Witnesses or anyone with any information or footage is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting Operation Ironhide.