Increased parking charges come into force in Horsham
Horsham District Council is increasing its day pass tariffs at Swan Walk car park, The Forum and Piries Place.
A five-day pass at Swan Walk is rising to £36.50, 10 days to £73, a 15-day pass will be £109.50, a 20-day pass £146 and a 25-day pass goes up to £182.50.
A five-day pass at The Forum will cost £28, a 10-day pass will be £56, a 15-day pass will be £84, a 20-day pass will be £112 and a 25-day pass will cost £140.
At Piries Place multi-storey, a five-day pass goes up to £44, a 10-day pass is £88, a 15-day pass is £132, a 20-day pass is £176 and a 25-day pass is £220.
The council is also increasing the price of its annual rural parking disc to £20 from this week.