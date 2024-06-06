Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parking charges in multi-storey car parks in Horsham town centre are set to rise from today (Thursday).

Horsham District Council is increasing its day pass tariffs at Swan Walk car park, The Forum and Piries Place.

A five-day pass at Swan Walk is rising to £36.50, 10 days to £73, a 15-day pass will be £109.50, a 20-day pass £146 and a 25-day pass goes up to £182.50.

A five-day pass at The Forum will cost £28, a 10-day pass will be £56, a 15-day pass will be £84, a 20-day pass will be £112 and a 25-day pass will cost £140.

At Piries Place multi-storey, a five-day pass goes up to £44, a 10-day pass is £88, a 15-day pass is £132, a 20-day pass is £176 and a 25-day pass is £220.