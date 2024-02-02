Increased police presence confirmed ahead of Brighton fixture against Crystal Palace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The increase police presence will take place on Saturday ahead of the fixture.

The extra officers will be there to ‘ensure that everyone attending the match has a safe and enjoyable experience.’

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are working in partnership with both clubs and with partner agencies to assess the appropriate policing response.

Sussex Police have confirmed that there will be an increased police presence in the city ahead of Brighton and Hove Albion’s Premier League fixture against Crystal Palace.

“There will be some disruption to travel into the city, particularly near Brighton station.