Incredible photos show packed ceremony of Queen Elizabeth's accession at Chichester Market Cross

The photographs have been shared with this newspaper after Queen Elizabeth died in Balmoral on Thursday afternoon (September 8).

This morning, His Majesty King Charles III formally became the nation’s sovereign.

With packed streets around the Market Cross, a huge ceremony was held in Chichester city centre to proclaim the accession of Queen Elizabeth II in 1951.

Pictures sent in by Ken Green

The photographs show what appears to be the mayor, surrounded by community heads and other local dignitaries as the ceremony takes place.

One North Street and South Street are rows of military personnel.

The proclamation of the accession of King Charles III will take place on Sunday (September 11).

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, James Whitmore, will make the public announcement on the steps of County Hall, in Chichester, from midday. Access will be from West Street.

Picture sent in by Ken Green

He will be accompanied by the Lord‐Lieutenant, Lady Emma Barnard and the Chairman of the County Council, Pete Bradbury, during the ceremony.