Independent restaurant in Chichester closes: your comments

An independent restaurant closed its doors in Chichester for the last time on Saturday (April 22), here’s what you had to say.

By Connor Gormley
Published 25th Apr 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 17:06 BST

Artie’s Kitchen, a restaurant in Southgate Street, Chichester bade farewell to customers and staff on Saturday after closing its doors for the last time.

With a range of tapas and wines on offer, the independently owned eatery was a firm favourite among locals and visits, many of whom took to sites like TripAdvisor to sing its praises.

But nor were they shy about praising it in the comments of our Facebook post, with many readers swapping memories of the city centre diner.

Artie's Kitchen ChichesterArtie's Kitchen Chichester
Artie's Kitchen Chichester

"No way!” said Jenny-lee Parkin “This was such a great place.”

"This is sad,” added David Wooster. “Have eaten here on a number occasions, lovely tapas."

"This makes me truly sad,” mused Katie Fox.

The news comes alongside the closure of another city centre restaurant – Prezzo, the Chichester branch of which was closed as the Italian restaurant chain downsizes.

'Great sadness' as independent restaurant in Chichester closes its doors for the last time

