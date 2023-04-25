An independent restaurant closed its doors in Chichester for the last time on Saturday (April 22), here’s what you had to say.

Artie’s Kitchen, a restaurant in Southgate Street, Chichester bade farewell to customers and staff on Saturday after closing its doors for the last time.

With a range of tapas and wines on offer, the independently owned eatery was a firm favourite among locals and visits, many of whom took to sites like TripAdvisor to sing its praises.

But nor were they shy about praising it in the comments of our Facebook post, with many readers swapping memories of the city centre diner.

Artie's Kitchen Chichester

"No way!” said Jenny-lee Parkin “This was such a great place.”

"This is sad,” added David Wooster. “Have eaten here on a number occasions, lovely tapas."

"This makes me truly sad,” mused Katie Fox.

The news comes alongside the closure of another city centre restaurant – Prezzo, the Chichester branch of which was closed as the Italian restaurant chain downsizes.

