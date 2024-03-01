BREAKING

Indian restaurant in Worthing closed after High Court order

An Indian restaurant on Brighton Road, in Worthing, has been temporarily closed following a High Court enforcement notice.
By Connor Gormley
Published 1st Mar 2024, 16:40 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 17:12 GMT
Rajpooth, which serves authentic Indian cuisine, was temporarily closed by a High Court bailiff on February 28, after failing to pay £3,839.21 demanded by the court, notices erected on the business window say.

Writing in an enforcement notice, the bailiff attended the property at 12.30pm on February 28 to arrange payment, but the matter remains unsettled despite previous notice.

In order to reopen, the owners of the restaurant have been advised to contact the bailiff as soon as possible and arrangement payment in full. KIf this does not take place, according to the notice, the High Court will issue a further call to take control of the restaurant’s goods, which will be removed for sale via auction. This action could render the restaurant owners liable for further costs.

