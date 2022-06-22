Influx of objections for new Dunford House plan

The plans seek permission for a change of use of Dunford House, in West Lavington, to a conference and training centre, hotel, events venue and heritage information area with public access.

It was owned by politician Richard Cobden before it was gifted to the YMCA on the condition that it would be used for educational purposes.

The politician’s great-great-great-grandson, Nick Cobden-Wright, has been fighting plans to turn the historic site into anything other than a community asset.

Now, as the latest plans have been submitted, two dozen objection letters have poured in with some criticising the plans as ‘devastating’ and ‘absurd’.

Neighbour Hugh Woolley ‘strongly’ objected to the plans and wrote: “No consideration has been given to the devastating impact of this ridiculous proposal.

"This 'farm track' with all of the associated traffic roaring up and down at all time of the day and night will completely destroy what is a beautiful quiet valley deep within the South Downs.

"The lights and noise of the cars will echo for miles around and disturb the precious ecosystem that has evolved over time.”

Mr Woolley added that he had found sand lizards, common lizards and slow worms within 30m of this route.

Chris Boxley, whose letter was submitted yesterday (Wednesday, June 22), said: “I consider that the current proposals for Dunford House are too ambitious in scale and purpose, and do not reflect the genuine heritage value of the Grade II listed building.

"What has taken place so far has removed the character and atmosphere of what were the homely effects of being and important community asset steeped in the character and atmosphere of its worthy occupants in the past.”

In May last year, 'harmful' plans to turn the property into tourist accommodation were refused.

At the time, a Midhurst Society spokesman said: "The proposed ‘luxury’ dwelling is not in keeping with the area or the property’s historic fabric."