Innovative digital gift card launched for Chichester

Chichester has become one of the first cities in the UK to launch its own digital gift card.

Working alongside the existing Chichester Gift Card, people can now choose between the physical gift card and a digital e-card.

The introduction of the new digital Chichester Gift Card is the latest initiative from Chichester BID to support businesses and position the city for the future by enhancing digital connectedness, after launching the Chichester Gift Card in 2018.

The digital gift card in use at Winter's Moon in North Street

New digital e-cards can be sent to the recipient’s phone instantly as either a text or email. Using a Love Local app, recipients of the e-card can then add the balance to their digital wallet, and make their purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay either online or in-store.

A new Collect and Click service has also been unveiled, enabling people to pick up the Chichester Gift Card in person, and load with value using Load This Card. The Collect and Click service is available at five locations in Chichester; Chichester BID Office (North Street), Dartagnan Menswear (North Street), The Bazaar (East Street), Whirligig Toys (South Street) and Good News Newsagent and Tobacconist (St Martins).

The Chichester Gift Card is also available to buy from the Novium Museum, and can be spent in over 100 businesses in the city, including retail, hospitality, leisure, health and beauty and services.

Helen Marshall, CEO and chair of Chichester BID said: “The Chichester Gift Card has already locked over £50,000 into our local economy, encouraging people to spend here in the city rather than online or in other towns and cities. The introduction of the digital Chichester Gift Card is the next level, making our local gift card more accessible and appealing for a wide range of customers, and adapting to how customers want to shop and pay, both now and in the future.

“Sales of physical gift cards increased in 2021 but more and more people are converting to digital cards. 27.5 per cent of gift card buyers made the move to digital gift cards in 2021. Almost 50 per cent of 18-34 year olds use digital wallets, this is a trend that isn’t going away and it’s time for Chichester to adapt so our city can continue to evolve.

“We hope to see even more businesses signing up to accept the new digital gift card, more employers using the cards as rewards for their staff, and more customers buying the cards for all sorts of occasions.

“We’re also proud to unveil our Collect and Click service, giving consumers the option of picking up a gift card when they’re out and about in Chichester. With the introduction of digital and Collect and Click, alongside online, buying and spending a Chichester Gift Card is easier than ever.”

It is free for businesses to accept both the physical and digital Chichester Gift Card, with businesses including Winter’s Moon and Beauty Secret Spa welcoming the new digital e-card.

Julia Grant of Winter’s Moon said: “We are really excited to be able to accept the new digital Chichester Gift Card at Winter’s Moon. It’s such a great and easy way to support Chichester businesses after such a tough couple of years, and also give a gift that allows the recipient to buy something they really love.

“We’re seeing more and more people paying with their mobile phones now using Google or Apple Pay, so it makes sense that the gift card can be uploaded onto a phone too. People don’t have to worry about remembering to take their gift card with them, and as it’s all digital, it’s a more eco-conscious choice.”

The Chichester Gift Card is part of the multi-award winning Town & City Gift Card concept from payments provider Miconex.

Colin Munro, managing director of Miconex said: “The new Chichester Gift Card wraps up convenience, mobile and local into one digital gift card. Convenience drives many gift purchases now with one in three adults choosing gifts based on how soon they can get them.

"Added to this, we are rapidly moving towards a mobile first payments landscape. This year, mobile payments are set to overtake cash and credit cards as the most popular way for customers to pay. Finally, love for local is a trend that keeps on building. Almost 30 per cent of monthly gift card purchases in 2021 were motivated by a desire to support local businesses.”