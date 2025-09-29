Plans for a rural housing development near Polegate have been approved at appeal.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a decision notice, a planning inspector has granted permission in principle to create three new dwellings by converting a former equestrian building in Otham Court Lane.

The scheme had been turned down by Wealden District Council in February due to concerns around the development’s potential impact on the character and appearance of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers had particular concerns about the potential impact of an extension of the existing building, a measure which had been proposed by the applicant.

In a report from the time, a council planning spokesman said: “The proposed conversion of the building in this location by reason of the combination of use and quantum of development proposed would result in modification of the building including significant enlargement and significant intensive domestication of the rural building and its setting, that would be demonstrably harmful to the rural character of this part of the Low Weald landscape.

“The harmful environmental effects outweigh the benefit of three dwellings, the proposal conflicts with development plan policies for residential development and conversion of rural buildings, and thus contrary to [planning policies].”

As a permission in principle application, the council’s consideration of the proposals was limited to its location, land use and amount of development. All other matters would need to be settled as part of a later stage of the planning process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In coming to their conclusion, the planning inspector noted how the precise design of the extension would be a matter for consideration at this later stage of the planning process. They said a final design could be potentially achieved without causing harm or even without any extension at all.

The inspector also judged the site to be acceptably sustainable, noting its close proximity to the Cuckoo Trail and, as a result, alternative transport to private cars.

The inspector judged the benefits of the scheme — most significantly the provision of additional housing — to outweigh any of its potential harms.

In their decision notice, the inspector said: “Given the shortage of housing supply which appears substantial, persistent and growing, the provision of three new dwellings would be a significant benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Although within a rural area, the site is within close proximity to the settlement of Polegate with some alternatives to the use of the private motor car for travel. In any event, the journeys made by car to the nearest settlement and services would be short.

“The proposed development would also provide benefits by supporting local businesses, both during construction and in terms of the needs of future occupiers and would provide employment opportunities in the short term. Environmentally, the proposal would redevelop an existing building reusing much of the existing fabric of the building which would be more environmentally friendly than building new dwellings from scratch. I attach these combined benefits significant weight.

“The proposal would conflict with the development plan, however this conflict is outweighed by the material considerations identified above. For these reasons, the appeal should be allowed.”