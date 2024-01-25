Proposals for a rural housing development have been given the go ahead at appeal.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a decision published on Monday (January 22), a planning inspector has overturned a Wealden District Council decision to refuse a five-home development at a property known as Home Farm in Lewes Road, Laughton.

The development, which involves the conversion and demolition of several existing farm buildings, was refused planning permission in December 2022 due to concerns about its impact on the character and appearance of the area.

In a report at the time, a Wealden planning officer said: “The proposed conversions, extension and alterations to the existing agricultural buildings in the manner proposed, and the introduction of new built form, would materially alter the utilitarian form and bucolic nature of the site.

Home Farm, Laughton

“Moreover, in addition to the physical alterations and presence of new built form, each dwelling would bring associated activity and lighting, and probable areas of hard surfacing, boundary treatments, residential curtilages, vehicles and domestic paraphernalia.

“Accordingly, the present rural character would be displaced by a prevailing domestic one, causing harm to the buildings themselves and the rural and visual amenities of the site, and wider countryside due to the amount and extent of development as proposed.

“Overall, the combination of these factors would result in the proposal failing to relate well to its surroundings, having a harmful impact upon the rural character and appearance of the area.”

The council was also concerned about the impact of the development on Home Cottages, a Grade II listed building which would sit at the centre of the site.

In their appeal, the applicant disputed this view, arguing the scheme would not harm the character of the area and even improve the preservation of the buildings in the long term. They also argued that the need for housing in the district meant the scheme should have been considered in a positive light.

Ultimately, the planning inspector shared the applicant’s view, granting both planning permission and listed building consent.

In their decision notice, the planning inspector said: “Although the conversion of the brick stables into Houses 1 and 2 and the conversion of the modern barn into House 4 and House 5 would change the character of these parts of the site, the proposal would ensure their retention, bring about an improvement in their appearance and condition, and improve the long-term maintenance of their surroundings.”

They added: “The scheme would not harm the landscape and would serve to preserve a group of interesting buildings in the countryside whilst making the best use of a substantially built-up site.

“The scheme would therefore be in accordance with [local and national planning policy].”