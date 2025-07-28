Inspiring artist searching for exraordinary older people

"As in all my projects, they start with something happening in my own life. So I think when I was about 52 or 53 I was diagnosed with osteopenia, which is a precursor to osteoporosis. I read a bit and it said impact exercises were good for you, so I took up running to try and fight back. Two of my daughters are runners, and I was constantly going to watch them run, and I thought I could do it instead of watching it, so I took up running to help with the osteopenia. I had quite a few injuries as I'd never run at all, I'd never done anything other than walk the dog. After some foot injuries and went to the podiatrist at a hospital and he said a woman your age shouldn't be running, it's really bad for you, and that just really wound me up, and thought, I just have to do this now. Luckily, when I went back he'd retired and the new podiatrist said it's the best thing you can do for your bones, so he encouraged me, and gave me lots of exercises to strengthen the foot to allow me to run. But because this chap had said that, I thought, isn't anybody else running? Is nobody doing stuff in their 50's and 60's? And I think that's when I came across Daphne, she lived next door to a friend of mine, and my friend said of course there are, a friend of mine’s 85 and running.” (Daphne features in one of Claire's paintings, and on her 85th birthday in August 2024 she completed the combined length of 85 triathlons so far for the year). “It has been a sort of germ of an idea ever started running, and then I started doing longer runs - I did half marathons, and then a couple of marathons, and you notice some older people in there, it's not just younger people. And then I said I think I'd like to paint people that would be inspiring for people my age, and to not think "I can't do that, I'm too old". I started with Daphne, then I came across Celia ( a slalom water skier from Chichester), and it kind of grew from there. I was just looking for people to inspire me really....Selfish!" Claire laughs.