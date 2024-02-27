Inspiring local takes on London Landmarks Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aged 54, Sam, a fitness instructor, is committed to inspiring ladies of a more mature age to keep active, especially those going through perimenopause or who are post menopause. Sam's mum passed away at 49 and her dad at 53, so fitness and health is very important to her to ensure she lives a longer life.

The 7th edition of the London Landmarks Half Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 7 – starting just off Trafalgar Square and ending near Horse guards parade. More than 18,000 runners are expected to participate this year – the biggest LLHM to date! This will include up to 25 wheelchair participants following their introduction to the race in 2023.

The fundraising target for 2024 is £9M, with over £39M having been raised for charity since it started. The race has over 500 charity partners – including the British Heart Foundation and Great Ormond Street, alongside smaller independent charities

London Landmarks Half Marathon.

The race is the only central London half marathon taking in the City and all of the Capital’s landmarks. New for 2024, the route will pass the Cheesegrater (Leadenhall Building) and The Scapel.

As a trained fitness instructor, Sam also works as a swim instructor, Pilates instructor and more! After almost a year off running due to injury, Sam has needed motivation to get active again and looks forward to taking on the challenge of the London Landmarks Half Marathon.