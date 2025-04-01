Interest and drama at spring flower show in Yapton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was interest and drama at Yapton Cottage Gardeners' spring flower show, as cold weather hit daffodil entries and the Heathrow Airport closure took its toll on judging.

With the cookery judge unable to leave Italy, it fell on replacement judges to step in at the last minute.

David Donovan, show secretary said: "The spring flower show may have been a modest affair but it was not without its share of interest and drama.

"The interest came from there being four newcomers among the 27 participants, who amassed a creditable show-bench entry of just short of 150.

Vases of daffodils were few, a direct result of the lateness of the spring

"Vases of daffodils were few, a direct result of the lateness of the spring, but the other cut flowers were better represented, with the addition of the potted plants, notably the garden grown primroses.

"Flower arrangements numbered six but the cookery section was particularly well supported. The handicraft and children’s classes had entries in all but one class, with a good show of photographic images spread over six classes.

"There was a good-sized crowd when the show opened to the general public; many evidently came for afternoon tea! The side-stalls included sales of tray-bakes and preserves, a board game and the raffle."

Trophy awards were made by vice-president Stella Whitelock. Mr Donovan won the Harry March Cup for most prizes in the horticultural section, secretary Anne Sprules won the Pratt Trophy in a close competition and seven-year-old Caitlyn Gledhill was the clear winner of the Junior Spring Cup.

Decorated cake by Fran Sprules

Other first prize winners were Eva Pendreich, Nerice Holden, Terry Booker, Carmel Pardi, Sue Collins, Elaine Cordingley, Den Jordan, Ted Coomber, Andy Jones, Katharine Horwood, Fran Sprules, Alan Thew, Graham Coomber, Bernadette Gledhill, John Knight, Liesma Mezulis and Mabel Coomber.

June 21 is the date for the table show of roses and sweet peas exhibits, with afternoon tea.

