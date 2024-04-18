Interest in Pies by Post website soars as Sussex Pie man Phil Turner misses out on Apprentice win

Image: BBC One

The Bognor Regis businessman pitched a business based around posting pies to homes all over the country in a losing effort on the final episode of The Apprentice tonight (April 18).

Phil Turner, who already has five bakeries spread across the South Coast, said he wanted to expand the Pies by Post service, which launched some time ago, to make up 50 per cent of his business.

Lord Alan Sugar was sceptical, urging Phil to focus on brick and mortar shops, before giving the £250,000 contract to boutique owner Rachel Woolford. But viewers of The Apprentice were clearly swayed, because the website is currently struggling to cope with demand.

“The site is really struggling. We’ve extended the bandwidth by miles and it shouldn’t be breaking with the amount of traffic that’s on there” he told fans on an Instagram story. “But if you’re struggling to get on the site, give half an hour, come back and it should be up again. But thank you to everyone jumping on the site to buy pies.”

It comes after Phil’s pies earned high praise from Lord Alan Sugar himself on this week’s episode. He praised the Bognor baker’s pies directly and urged him to stick to the quality of the product in order to grow his business further.