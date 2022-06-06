The incident took place at 10:30pm on Thursday (June 2).

The British Transport Police (BTP) said they believe the group involved in the brawl alighted the service at Three Bridges.

There have not been any arrests at this time, the BTP said.

The BTP said: “Violence of any form will absolutely not be tolerated on our rail network and so we urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information has been asked by the transport police to text BTP on 61016, with with reference 723 of 2 June.

A video of the altercation was posted on Twitter and currently has more than 2 million views.

The poster wrote: "If anyone knows who any of the kids are on this train, then please let me know. Shouting abuse at every single person until someone decided to challenge them. They got off at Three Bridges."