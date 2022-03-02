British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to West Worthing Station just after 9pm on Tuesday, February 1, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

The man, who has not been named, was confirmed to be a Southern Rail train driver. Click here to read a tribute from the rail company's managing director.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) launched an investigation. The RAIB revealed this week that it intends to to discover why the driver left his cab before the fatal collision with a passing train just after 8.30pm.

Its statement read: "A train traveling at approximately 33 mph (53 km/h) passed a stationary train that was waiting in a siding, around 300 metres to the west of West Worthing station.

"As it did so, it struck and fatally injured the driver of the stationary train, who had previously exited the train’s cab and descended to track level.

"The train driver who was struck had earlier driven his train from Brighton to West Worthing and had then driven it into the siding where the accident occurred.

"The train was timetabled to wait here for a short time before returning to West Worthing station and forming the next passenger service to Brighton."

The RAIB said train drivers 'should not normally need to leave their trains' as part of their duties while waiting in this siding.

"Our investigation will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the accident," the statement added.

It will also consider; the actions of those involved, including how the train driver involved came to be in a position where he could be struck by the passing train; the methods of working used by staff working on and around the siding; the layout and condition of the siding involved and any underlying factors.

A spokesperson said: "Our investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.