Investigation launched after motorcyclist killed in Lancing collision

Sussex Police officers are appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Lancing.
By Connor Gormley
Published 29th May 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 11:21 BST

The incident took place yesterday evening (May 28) in Barfield Park, and emergency services were called to reports of a man colliding with a wall at approximately 8.15pm.

The man, 49, was treated by the ambulance service but sadly confirmed dead at the scene, police said. His next of kin have been informed.

Now, officers have launched an investigation to establish the full circumstances of the collision, and the road is likely remain closed for sometime.

Do you know anything that might help police? Picture: Eddie Mitchell.Do you know anything that might help police? Picture: Eddie Mitchell.
Do you know anything that might help police? Picture: Eddie Mitchell.

They have also asked anyone who might have seen the incident, or who may have relevant information, to step forward. Information about the event, the circumstances preceding it, or video footage, is welcome and appreciated. Witnesses are asked to contact police online or via 101, quoting Operation Beeton.

