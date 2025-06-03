Invictus Games champion is volunteer at famous Sussex forest

Ashdown Forest volunteer and Invicta Champion Jon Howe

Ashdown Forest is celebrating National Volunteers’ Week by honouring one of its volunteers who became sporting champion.

Jon Howe from Seaford secured Silver for GB at the Invictus Games in February.

His success in the inaugural Men's Standing Ski Biathlon is a far cry from events in 2015 when the ex-soldier lost his leg in Iraq during the war. His leg was crushed and had to be amputated.

Since then, the 37-year-old, - warmly know as Busta - has rebuilt his life. At the heart of his recovery – both mentally and physically is his volunteering role at Ashdown Forest.

He gets up early and before going to work with Spartan Precision based nearby at Hartfield, he volunteers on the Forest, helping to manage the deer population.

Jon loves working on the Forest and said: "I have been volunteering for eight years, mostly mornings and evenings. Early summer it can be a 2.30am start. It's absolutely brilliant - I love my deer. The deer management programme is vital to Ashdown Forest. To protect the rare landscape, we have to control the numbers.”

After his experiences in the Iraq war. Jon found volunteering helpful in many ways. The exercise has improved his physical fitness and meeting new people and a passion for his role have helped with his confidence.

Beth Morgan Ashdown Forest’s Head of Engagement and Development said: “Jon is an inspiration in more ways than one. His passion for volunteering and being part of the Ashdown Forest team has brought huge benefits to us. As we celebrate National Volunteers’ Week – we want to attract more volunteers to help us maintain and protect this precious landscape. There are so many benefits to volunteering, and we have roles to suit everyone. We look forward to welcoming new recruits!”

Ashdown Forest is holding a Volunteers’ Information Day on Thursday 3 July to celebrate its existing volunteers and showcase the roles on offer for new volunteers.

Jon, meanwhile, is currently training for the 2026 Winter Paralympics in Italy. He added: “It’s a tough selection process – you must be mentally and physically strong. Volunteering on the Forest really helps me prepare for the next challenge. I’m living the dream – working towards my goal of competing in the Paralympics while doing my bit to protect a stunning landscape.”

Find out more about volunteering with Ashdown Forest www.ashdownforest.org/volunteer-with-us/

Also check out the Magnificent Seven – Existing Volunteers who already give their time to the Forest on social media.

Volunteer Open Day takes place on Thursday 3rd July from 10am-midday at the Ashdown Forest Centre. No need to book, just show up. You can find out more about Ashdown Forest and the range of volunteering opportunities available and meet current volunteers and hear their stories

Volunteers’ Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers.

Launched in 1984, this initiative has been running for over 40 years, providing organisations and communities a platform to thank current and past volunteers for their invaluable efforts.