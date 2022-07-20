Ironman Ross' row round the Isle of Wight for Bognor Regis charity

Setting off on Monday, July 11 and returning on Wednesday, July 13 the president of the Felpham Sailing Club rowed 150km from the club, around the Isle of Wight and back again to raise £4,000 for My Sisters’ House.

A women's centre based in Bognor Regis, My Sisters’ House provides support, guidance and solidarity to vulnerable women throughout West Sussex – they were thrilled with the result.

“We are just full of gratitude and admiration for Ross’s dedication, commitment, and generosity of spirit,” said chief executive officer Lucy Budge.

Ross Fisher rows the Isle of Wight. Photo: Chris Whitney. whitneyphotography.co.uk

“I was alongside his many family members, friends, and supporters as he was welcomed home and it was an emotional moment – there were a few tears from the My Sisters’ House team! The £4000 (and rising) that has been raised means so much to us and is the largest raised by an individual for MSH in our history. It will be used to provide invaluable support to some of the most vulnerable women in our community.”

Despite the scope of the challenge and the difficulties of the heat, Mr Fisher felt confident and comfortable throughout his days-long odyssey, saying: “It was good. Everything went according to plan, really. I got to The Needles just at low water, which was really good for catching the tide, and on the way back, I could see two or three hundred people waiting for me back at the club."For Mr Fisher and his family, the Isle of Wight row was defined by that enthusiastic support, by a sense of awareness from throughout the town itself.

"The clapping actually started back at The Waverley,” he explained. “There were some people having dinner there who knew I was doing it – they started it off and everyone else stood up to join in. Then, when I got to The Beachcroft, just round the corner, they all started cheering too. It was very emotional.

"The support was a bit awe-inspiring, really. I didn't know if I was going to let anybody down, but it all went okay in the end.”