Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nick Taylor, who lives in Wiston Avenue, said the eastern end of road between Balcombe Avenue and South Farm Road has been affected by potholes for the past two years.

He said: “What I would like to bring to your attention is the apparent waste of money by West Sussex County Council (WSCC) in frequently patching up the potholes in this stretch of road and to date the lack of a detailed contract, whereby the workmen/contractors are required to remove the excess debris.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Taylor said the road ‘started deteriorating a couple of years ago’.

Nick Taylor, who lives in Wiston Avenue, said the eastern end of road between Balcombe Avenue and South Farm Road has been affected by potholes for the past two years.

"We submitted a complaint to WSCC. Their app became inundated so they gave me an email to write to.

"They said about February last year it would be done in June this season, they would resurface the road. In the meantime, every so often, the holes get bigger.

"They fill in with tarmac but they deteriorate over time and become worse than they were before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We'll be pleased when WSCC do as they say and resurface the road.”

West Sussex County Council confirmed that Wiston Avenue is ‘scheduled to be resurfaced in August 2024’.

A spokesperson added: “We are aware of outstanding potholes on this road which will be repaired prior to the road being resurfaced. We will also continue to carry out reactive safety repairs where these are identified until the road is resurfaced, in order to keep the highway safe.”

Amid the news that roads in the UK are at ‘breaking point’ due to potholes, Sussex World launched a campaign – calling for immediate action to improve the worsening situation in West Sussex and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many drivers have suffered damage to their cars and action needs to be taken. A new report from The Asphalt Industry Alliance (AIA) said councils were expected to fix two million potholes in the current financial year – that is 43 per cent higher than the previous year and confirms repairs are at an eight-year high.

In an interview with this newspaper, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Most people use their car to get around everyday and we can never lose sight of that. I'm very keen that we support motorists.

"That's why I made the decision to change track on HS2 and take a chunk of the money we would have spent and invest that around the country into road maintenance, including here in Sussex. We just need well maintained roads and potholes filled.

“That's what people are focused on and what people raise with me when it comes to transport. There is now nationally, something like eight billion pounds more invested in roads maintenance in Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More generally, we want to back motorists. A plan on our website. Making sure that 20mph speed limits are not imposed on local communities, topped down, against their will. We want to support people who rely on their cars.