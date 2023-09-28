‘It is not very helpful’: Eastbourne businesses raise concerns around proposed bus lane on major road

Some businesses along a major road in Eastbourne have raised concerns about a proposed bus lane.

The lane would run from east of Gilbert Road to Langney Rise roundabout in both directions on Seaside and St Anthony's Avenue in a bid to improve journey times.

A public consultation closed on Monday, September 25, but some staff from businesses along Seaside have questioned the proposal.

DB Domestics’ line manager for the spares, repairs, and small appliance department Steph Walter said: “This proposal is going to have a massively detrimental effect on not only our customers, but also the day-to-day running of the business.

DB Domestics staff in Seaside

"The proposal means that there will no longer be any parking available outside our business which means not only will our customers not be able to park, but our vans will not be able to stop to load deliveries.”

She added: "With our parking gone we will be harder to reach for our senior clientele and it will put a massive strain on our business.”

While Janet Denny from Chipperfields Florist said: “It is not very helpful really because it is going to stop our customers parking, it is going to stop us parking, and also our delivery drivers have to unload their stuff.”

Eastbourne Technical Repairs owner Saied Rahmani said he was ‘shocked’ to hear about the plans and questioned why local companies were not told about the proposals.

Eastbourne Technical Repairs in Seaside. Picture from Google Maps

He added: “It is such a stupid idea on a busy road. It will not have the impact they are hoping for.”

Retail manager from Kileys Carpets Lewis Sams said although he is neither for or against the proposal, he cannot see the benefits.

An ESCC spokesperson said: “The recent eight-week public consultation asked for views on bus lane proposals that would provide a more reliable service for residents and visitors, encourage greater use of public transport, and tackle congestion.

"It’s important that any measures we put in place are successful and have the most positive effect as possible, while carefully balancing the needs of the local community.

Kileys Carpets in Seaside, Eastbourne. Picture from Google Maps