Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell has spoken of the town’s need to support local businesses during ‘Small Business Saturday’.

Over the day, The Eastbourne MP criss-crossed the town, with stops in the Town Centre, Langney and Hampden Park. She also joined up with Conservative councillors for this annual event that highlights the role of local retail and its importance to high streets.

Locations visited by the MP and Councillors Nick Ansell, Colin Belsey and David Small included Ann’s Flowers and Beans & Buds where they met up with the owners to hear about their plans for the first ever Rodmill Christmas market taking place this Saturday. The group also visited Rodmill Post Office and Bravo Barbers in Ratton.

Mrs Ansell joined Councillors Nigel Goodyear and Kshama Shore to visit the Beatty Road parade and they popped into the Poppyseed Bakery and the Beatty Café.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell was out and about across the town supporting independent traders on Small Business Saturday. Picture: Caroline Ansell

“Everyone was in great form at the café and it was brilliant to catch up. It was also great to learn about the Saturday jobs offered at Poppyseed and I’m keen to see many more of these opportunities in town. We teach work readiness in schools now but you just can’t beat experience," the MP said.

In Meads, Councillors Jane Lamb and Robert Smart were out supporting traders in Meads Street and the Eastbourne MP got to meet the very busy team at newly opened business Ren’s Kitchen in Meads Street.

The Eastbourne MP added: “It is so important we support our local businesses and recognise their contribution to Eastbourne, they give our town its character and colour.

“Small Business Saturday is a great way to highlight that contribution but support for our local shops and traders is actually needed all year round. We also picked up a number of important pieces of casework along the way. We’ll be straight on it.

“In this internet age, we need to use or lose our independent shops and services.