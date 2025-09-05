'It is time for a fresh start' Armed Forces charity in Bognor Regis reinvents itself as 'Op Endex'

The charity is well known for its monthly breakfast club.

An armed forces charity based in Bognor Regis is starting fresh and taking on a new name: ‘Op Endex’

Previously known as the Crimsham Farm Veterans Hub, Op Endex will continue to provide all the vital services that made the Veteran’s Hub such a beloved part of the veteran community in West Sussex, just under a new mantle.

"Our mission remains clear: to provide a safe, welcoming environment for veterans and their families. We aim to deliver opportunities that go far beyond the basics—offering camping, adventure training, and a wide range of activities designed to combat poor mental health, reduce social isolation, and encourage connection through the outdoors, creativity, and community,” a spokesperson, announcing the change, explained via Facebook.

It’s a ‘new chapter’ for the charity, and organisers are hoping to pursue new grants, launch new fundraising initiatives and moving towards registration as an independent CIO.

"This is a significant and positive change—one that will accelerate our progress and expand the scope of what we can offer. While the much-loved Breakfast Clubs will always remain at the core of what we do, we are determined to provide more than ‘a fire, a brew, and a sandwich.’ Our veterans and their families deserve a broader, more impactful programme,” a spokesperson said.

"We encourage you to join us at the next Breakfast Club, where we will present the new vision for the hub and invite questions and ideas in an open forum. Please help spread the word—let’s begin this new chapter together, in true military fashion, with strong turnout, open minds, and a shared sense of purpose.”