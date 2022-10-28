Eastbourne town hall

The inquest at Eastbourne Town Hall on Thursday (October 27), heard that Emilian Aboaice, an IT services worker living in Bicester, Oxfordshire, died at Birling Gap on June 22.

Mr Aboaice was born in Romania and lived there with his parents until 2019 when he moved to the UK with help from his uncle, Ionut Aboaice. Ionut said: “[Emilian] was an introvert with a passion for computers. He was shy and withdrawn but told me on the phone he was doing fine and doing a job he had dreamed of.”

Despite this, Ionut said Mr Aboaice told him he went through periods of depression and saw a psychiatrist.

The inquest heard police were contacted by a member of the public who had found Mr Aboaice on the morning of the June 22 around 9am at the base of the cliffs. The coastgaurd attended too. Police revealed Mr Aboaice had made a previous attempt to take his own life on April 18 - the same day he’d been arrested in Wales, the offence was not revealed in the inquest.

East Sussex coroner Alan Craze ruled Mr Aboaice had taken his own life.