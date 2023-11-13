It’s Christmas in Burgess Hill returns: music and magic before the lights switch on for 2023
Burgess Hill Town Council said the annual Christmas Lights Switch On takes place at 5pm on Saturday, November 25.
But Church Walk will be bustling with stalls, entertainers and music from 11am.
A town council spokesperson said: “Starting in style, Tomfoolery opens the event with his fantastic children’s magic show – he will be doing two performances at 11am and 12pm. Music will follow throughout the day with brilliant performances from Ariel Academy, Burnside Day Centre and St Paul’s Catholic College. Burgess Hill Marching Youth will be parading through the town centre at 4pm, bringing the crowds down to the stage for the winner of Mid Sussex Search for a Star. We can’t wait to see everyone perform. Mid Sussex Radio will compere the day, providing Christmas music and tech support.
“For those that want to get some Christmas shopping in, we will have a range of charities, community groups and local market stall holders trading on the day.”
There will also be entertainment from musical act Jelly Rollers, The Flying Buttresses, and animatronic stockings and puppets from Present Company.
Christmas craft sessions from Burgess Hill Creative Community must be booked via ticketsource.co.uk/burgesshilltowncouncil.
Santa is also coming to town with a free Grotto (12pm-4.30pm).
At 5pm, town mayor Janice Henwood will be joined by the winners of the Mayor’s Christmas Card Competition to switch on the lights. Mrs Henwood said: “This is a joyful occasion to come together as a community and to share all the positive contributions from our community.”