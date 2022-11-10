'It's like they've ripped the Christmas out of Bognor' - businesses speak out as ice rink moves away from town centre

They say the change, which was confirmed earlier this week, will not bring shoppers into the town centre proper, resulting in lost trade over the valuable Christmas period.

"From a town centre perspective and for businesses, it’s a disaster,” said Paul Wells, the owner of Unique Knit and Sew and one of the people responsible for introducing the ice rink to the town centre several years ago. "The whole point of having the ice rink in the town centre was to bring everything together in one place.”

This year, the ice rink will open on the London Road car park from November 24 to January 2. Alongside the ice rink itself, the site will also feature dodgems, a waltzer, a g-force ride, a bar and a grill.

The Bognor Regis ice rink - photo, Neil Cooper

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From the point of view as a town as a whole, I think this is an appalling decision,” added Mick Donnelly, who has owned Mobility and Comfort in Queensway since 2011. "Absolutely no thought has gone into it. I think most businesses, certainly most businesses I’ve spoken to, thought the ice rink was a great idea when it first came along. It brought people into the town centre.

There were also hopes that the ice rink would take place on the Place St Maur this year, following the completion of regeneration works worth £1.3 million, but the fact that it has been moved has prompted fears it may not be suitable as an outdoor events space.

In this week’s full town council meeting, Cllr Steve Goodheart said the ice rink was moved due to operator concerns that the vehicles requires to install the ice rink would damage the surface of the Place St Maur, or any of the pipe work underneath.

In the same meeting, Cllr Goodheart said The Regis Centre car park was refused to operators because it was anticipated to house equipment and materials used on the regeneration of the Alexandra Theatre – which was anticipated to have started sooner.

Advertisement Hide Ad