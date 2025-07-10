'It's not acceptable that we have sewage spilling into residential areas' - road works set to investigate sewage leaks in Chichester
Southern Water is set to investigate a sewage leak on Market Road, in Chichester, a District Councillor has confirmed.
Speaking to residents on Facebook, he said the works could cause some disruption to bus stops along the road until July 18, while work is ongoing.
"Glad that Southern Water are looking into it but the underlying issues behind these leaks will need to be fixed - it’s not acceptable that we have sewage spilling into residential areas,” he said.
A notice published to the Southern Water website makes clear that works started on July 08, with completion expected by July 17.