Banoffee Pie was invented in Sussex

A dessert that became a culinary sensation around the world has its origins in a tiny Sussex village.

Who hasn’t heard of the luxurious and calorific treat Banoffee pie, made from soft toffee, lightly whipped double cream and bananas? But it came about due to a combination of necessity and good fortune.

It was created at the Hungry Monk restaurant in the village of Jevington, between Eastbourne and Lewes, by restaurant owner Nigel Mackenzie and his head chef Ian Dowding in 1971, when they found themselves one dessert short for the menu.

Ian recalled a recipe that a fellow chef had brought back from America called called Blum’s Coffee Toffee Pie. However, it rarely worked as, as Ian recalled, ‘The toffee was made by boiling sugar, butter and cream together to produce a smooth, thick toffee. Sometimes it didn’t set at all, other times it dried like concrete. Then in a conversation with my sister she told me about boiling cans of condensed milk unopened in water for several hours, which produced a soft toffee. A light bulb lit up in my head.”

But even then Banoffee Pie (or Banoffi Pie as it was first named), was still a little way off and could easily have evolved into something very different as the pair experimented with other fruit, including apples, mandarins and oranges, Mackenzie suggested bananas – and Dowding recalled, “Straight away we knew we had a winner.”

In fact, so popular was the dessert that people in London would ring up the restaurant to make sure it was still on the menu. In 1974, the recipe appeared in their recipe book, The Deeper Secrets of the Hungry Monk, which sold over 100,000 copies, and the pudding took the world by storm.

Ian said: “it got to the point when we couldn’t take it off. Within a couple of years I began to see it on a lot of menus of other restaurants. People we knew coming back from abroad reported seeing it on menus in Australia and America and there were even stories of it being served at No 10 and Buckingham Palace. The word ‘Banoffi’ now has the distinction of being listed in the Oxford English Dictionary.

"Now every supermarket has a version and there are Banoffi ice creams, biscuits, chocolates and sundry other items – and no, we have never made a penny from it. Even if one of us had been canny enough to trade mark the name, any firm wanting to use the idea would have just thought up another name.

"It would be nice to get a penny for every Banoffi made world wide. I don’t even mind that I won’t be remembered I just like the fact that many years hence someone somewhere will be making a Banoffi pie.”

Here is how to make a Banoffee Pie to the original recipe – as it was first named, by Ian Dowsing – the chef who co-created it:

You will need a 10 x 1 & ½ inch (deep) loose bottomed flan tin and your oven preheated to: 180C / gas mark 4

For the pastry: 250g / 9 oz plain flour25g / 1 oz icing sugar125g / 4 & ½ oz butter1 egg and 1 egg yolk.

Making the pastry: Place the flour and sugar in a bowl, cut the butter into cubes and then rub it in to the flour / sugar until it resembles fine bread crumbs. Work in the egg to form a paste. Chill for half an hour then roll out to the thickness of a pound coin and line the flan tin. Prick the base, line with parchment paper and weigh down with dry beans. Cook for fifteen minutes then remove the beans and paper. Put the pastry case back into the oven and cook until it is evenly golden. Remove from the oven and cool.

To Assemble: 1 & ½ tins of condensed milk (see note on boiling the tins). 5-6 ripe bananas; 425 ml / ¾ pint of double cream; 1 teaspoon of instant coffee1; dessertspoon of caster sugar; a pinch of ground coffee.

Putting it Together: Carefully spread the toffee over the pastry base.

Peel and split the bananas lengthways and arrange them on top of the toffee. Whip the cream with the instant coffee (if they are granules they will dissolve as you whip the cream) and the sugar until it just holds its shape – take care not to over whip it. Spread the cream over the bananas right up to the pastry edge then sprinkle sparingly with the ground coffee.

If you are not serving it immediately cover first with some baking parchment or greaseproof paper directly onto the cream and trim the edges then wrap in cling film. It does not lend itself to being frozen.

