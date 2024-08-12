It’s the hottest day of the year in Sussex: here are the best beaches to visit – and the one to avoid

By Lawrence Smith

Published 14th Aug 2022, 12:29 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 10:48 GMT
The Met Office is reporting high temperatures across Sussex today (around 30°C) and it may be the hottest day of the year so far.

The Met Office expects that the temperature will remain at about 27°C to 30°C throughout the county before it drops to about 23°C from tomorrow (Tuesday, August 13).

The temperature should start to drop in the late afternoon today so people have lots of time to make the most of the sunshine.

If you’re planning a family fun day out at the beach, which one should you choose and which one should you avoid? We have picked a few of the best beaches in Sussex in this gallery below.

This pretty beach and village is on one of the inlets of Chichester harbour. It is a great place to visit for free, but visitors are warned that the tide can come in rather fast.

1. Bosham Quay

This pretty beach and village is on one of the inlets of Chichester harbour. It is a great place to visit for free, but visitors are warned that the tide can come in rather fast. Photo: Steve Robards

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers.

2. South Lancing

This shingle beach between Shoreham-by-Sea and Worthing is popular with dog walkers, sailing enthusiasts, windsurfers and kite-surfers. Photo: Steve Robards

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet.

3. Brighton Beach

This one is always a big hit on hot days as it has the Palace Pier, a great town for shopping and lots of places to eat. However, it does have a reputation for getting crowded so maybe it's not the best place for people who want peace and quiet. Photo: Jon Rigby

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea.

4. Hastings and St Leonards

People made the most of these fabulous beaches last summer with revellers seen sunbathing, kayaking and swimming in the sea. Photo: staff

