So, the County Council is set to approve the reworking of the road layout in Bexhill Town Hall Square. I would like to ask firstly, how much is this going to cost?

Surely, in the current economic climate, this is quite unnecessary. Apart from the cost of the works, the council will also lose revenue from the lost parking spaces. I really can’t see how the removal of the gyratory will deliver “an attractive public realm that will provide a safe space for people to meet, encouraging people to come into the town more often and spend more time there” – it’s not exactly in an attractive location, surrounded by attractive shops and cafes! And there will be fewer places to park, especially if taxi spaces are also reduced.