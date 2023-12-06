Ivor Novello singer who had glittering stage career celebrates 100th birthday in Worthing
and live on Freeview channel 276
Eve Burne had a wonderful career, touring and performing in many brilliant musicals, including King's Rhapsody, Perchance to Dream and The Dancing Years, often in some of the great London theatres.
She was born Evelyn Burne on December 6, 1923, but likes to be known as Eve. She was raised and schooled in Newcastle and during the Second World War, looked after her brother’s son, Ian.
Ian said: "As well as a good tennis arm, Eve new that she had a lovely voice and decided to try to pursue a career in the theatre.
"After a few auditions, she was accepted into the Ivor Novello troupe of actors and singers. They toured the country performing his brilliant musicals.
"Eve never married but made many friends in the theatre. She was a favourite of Ivor’s and, with a few others, often visited his house in White Waltham, near Maidenhead.
"Eve’s singing career came to an abrupt end when Ivor Novello tragically died in 1951 at the age of 58. She was heartbroken and didn’t wish to sing for anyone else.
"She decided to travel the world with a close friend and for eight years visited most of the popular countries, including Russia and China, both of which she really loved.
"Before retirement, she worked for Shell on the South Bank of the Thames and from there retired to Banstead, where she took up horse riding as a hobby."
Eve moved to Worthing after visiting her aunt in Findon and has lived at Fernbank Residential Home, in Gratwick Road, since February 2023.