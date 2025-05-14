A pub chain has quashed speculation that it is planning to open up an new branch at the site of a former restaurant on St Leonards seafront.

Speculation had run rife on social media that J D Wetherspoon was going to open a new pub at Marina Pavilion, where Azur was based.

But this week a spokesperson for the Watford-based company said the rumours were ‘not true’.

Marina Pavilion has remained empty for almost a year and a half.

Azur in St Leonards.

Azur opened in 2008 and incorporated Teddy's Cocktail Bar and Grill. It was a popular venue for wedding celebrations, anniversaries and birthday parties.

But it ceased trading on January 29 last year.

A question mark hung over the venue’s future in the last year before it shut its doors due to a ‘long-running dispute’ between the company which managed it, Azur Events Limited, and the leasehold owner Sea Change Sussex.

Sea Change then brought forward a winding-up order.

The move left Azur’s future in doubt, with the fate of more than 45 functions for 2023/24 hanging in the balance. An out-of-court settlement was later reached between both parties.

Last June Sea Change said 11 potential operators expressed an interest in taking over the running of the seafront venue following Azur’s closure.

Major repairs have since been carried out on the site.

Sea Change Sussex said roof repairs had to be carried out.

A spokesperson said it has also been working with Hastings Borough Council and UK Power Networks over recent few months to address problems with drainage and electricity supply at the property.

In March Sea Change Sussex said investigations had been carried out by UK Power Networks in the venue and neighbouring seafront properties owned by Hastings Borough Council served by the same electricity connection.

The spokesperson said the problem was identified as stemming from power equipment in one of the council’s properties, so the council was now taking the lead in working with UK Power Networks to carry out the necessary repairs.

This week the spokesperson said: “Sea Change is still waiting to hear a timetable for repairs by UK Power Networks working with Hastings Borough Council.”

Marina Pavilion is opposite the Royal Victoria Hotel and Marine Court.