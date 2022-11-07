Jacob Rees-Mogg to visit Chichester for 'lively drinks and canapes' event
Jacob Rees-Mogg MP is set to speak at an event in Chichester in December.
The MP for North East Somerset, who resigned as business secretary last month, is expected to speak at an event held by Chichester Conservatives on December 8.
He will be hosted by district councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services, and William Plant, at their home in Bosham.
The Chichester Conservatives have described the event on the website: “Do join us for a lively drinks and canapes reception with a very engaging speaker. We are delighted to announce that Cllr Penny and William Plant have very kindly agreed to host this wonderful event in Bosham. More details to follow in due course.”
The group has been approached for a statement.