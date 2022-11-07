The MP for North East Somerset, who resigned as business secretary last month, is expected to speak at an event held by Chichester Conservatives on December 8.

He will be hosted by district councillor Penny Plant, cabinet member for environment and Chichester contract services, and William Plant, at their home in Bosham.

The Chichester Conservatives have described the event on the website: “Do join us for a lively drinks and canapes reception with a very engaging speaker. We are delighted to announce that Cllr Penny and William Plant have very kindly agreed to host this wonderful event in Bosham. More details to follow in due course.”

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 03: British Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Jacob Rees-Mogg delivers a speech on day two of the annual Conservative Party conference on October 3, 2022 in Birmingham, England. This year the Conservative Party Conference will be looking at "Getting Britain Moving" with more jobs and higher salaries. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

