Jennifer's dreams come true in professional production of Swan Lake

A superb achievement has been made by young dancer Jennifer Reene. In January, she was selected to be part of the cast of English Youth Ballet’s production of Swan Lake. She will perform alongside international professional dancers at The Kings Theatre in Portsmouth on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29.

Jennifer Reene

She was chosen in January in a highly-competitive audition on stage at The Kings Theatre. She is currently experiencing the life of a professional dancer in rehearsals. Jennifer is super excited, as she will perform the role of a Swan alongside international professional dancers in English Youth Ballet’s Swan Lake.

Jennifer is in year nine at St Oscar Romero School in Goring and is training at Pointe Rocks. EYB principal Lyndsey Fraser will be starring as Odile, The Black Swan, in the production. Before joining EYB, she danced with the Vienna Festival Ballet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said “I wish I had danced with EYB when I was young. The dancers learn so much about performance skills and the artistry of ballet. I love working as a principal dancer with EYB because I get to dance fantastic roles and teach and watch the young dancers progress. The sets and costumes in the production are superb and the whole experience is one the young dancers (and the audiences) will never forget!”

Jennifer Reene

There will be three performances of Swan Lake. The lavish production will star six international principal dancers and showcase the talents of 98 young dancers from the local area. More than 160 young dancers auditioned for the opportunity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janet Lewis, EYB director, said: "The cast have shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their rehearsals so far. The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.