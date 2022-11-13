Jenny Bathurst

And of course, once again, I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns to our screens. When you get to the nitty gritty of it, it sounds like such unwatchable content. Celebrities (most of whom you have never heard of) sit on camp beds in the middle of a jungle and sometimes they have to eat or crawl around in bugs and guts in order to win slightly better things to eat. However year after year, millions (including myself) huddle around their televisions to watch, laugh and groan at what the contestants are put through. And of course the controversy this year surrounds a certain MP who has accepted the challenge to lace up his hiking boots and most likely be subjected to every trial the public can vote for.

It begs the question of who those in power really are. We all know the controversy surrounding the pandemic and various Hancock-related-headlines that arose from it, but seeing our former Health Secretary desperately retrieving plastic stars from mud crab filled water tanks feels like a desperate attempt to make our politicians seem more relatable…because I so often find myself battling sea animals in the Australian jungle.