A jet-skier died after running into difficulty in the sea off the East Sussex coast on Friday afternoon (October 24).

The RNLI, Coastguard, the ambulance service and Sussex Police were dispatched to the incident.

The man who was rescued from the sea later died in hospital, police said.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “At 1.15pm on Friday, October 24 HM Coastguard received a report of a person in difficulty in the water near Brighton Marina, who had previously been on a jet ski.

“Newhaven Coastguard Rescue Team, Shoreham and Brighton RNLI lifeboats, South East Ambulance Service and Sussex Police were all sent.

“The person was taken to hospital by ambulance.”

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “RNLI and Sussex Police responded to a report of a jet skier in difficulty at 1.46pm on October 24.

“A 41-year-old man from Brighton was brought to shore where he received medical attention, however sadly he was pronounced dead at the Royal Sussex County Hospital.

“The coroner has been informed and the matter has not been deemed suspicious.”