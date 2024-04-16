Jobcentre work coaches making a difference

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Caroline Williams for Eastbourne Jobcentre said: “Jobcentre work coaches play an increasingly important role by supporting businesses to fill their vacancies, while helping more people get ready to enter the jobs market. Providing every jobseeker with the support that suits their individual needs is key to this.

"We are holding regular jobs fairs and work academies/boot camps including attending 'The Big Futures Show' on Tuesday, April 22, from 9:30-15:00 at Eastbourne Sports Park, East Sussex College where there will be a range of companies and organisations with opportunities available.

"We are also regularly running courses in care, customer service, construction and more. Our message is that work coaches are there to help people to make a positive difference to their lives, please speak to your Work Coach if you would like to get involved in any of these opportunities.

Also jobseekers can search our DWP ‘FindaJob’ website, to check out the thousands of jobs on offer.”

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP said: “We’ve seen long term sickness related inactivity rise since the pandemic, that’s why we introduced our £2.5bn Back to Work Plan to transform lives and grow the economy.