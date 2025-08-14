Join the Big Walk in Midhurst to help keep charity running

Lace up your walking boots and grab your furry friends, as Midhurst gears up for one of the year's most heartwarming community events: The RVT Big Walk.

Organised in aid of Rother Valley Together – a local charity dedicated to supporting elderly and socially isolated residents – this 5km scenic walk through the surrounding countryside from South Pond, Midhurst, on September 14 promises fun, fresh air, and fundraising for a worthy cause.

Participants of all ages are welcome, with a staggered start from 9:30am onwards to accommodate everyone. Whether walking solo, with friends or family, or accompanied by canine companions, everyone is encouraged to take part and enjoy a friendly, community-focused atmosphere.

Organisers are hopeful that this year’s walk will see a record turnout, raising vital funds in their fight to help keep the Rother Valley Together club running.

South Pond, Midhurst. Pic S Robards SR2208165

Those joining the walk can look forward to a host of benefits, including: automatic entry into the £500 Grand Cash Prize Draw, wristbands for walkers and rosettes for all dogs, complimentary tea, coffee and cake, with Buddingdon Bottled milkshakes for all children, entry into the Dog Prize Draw for a Pets at Home voucher and a carefully marshalled route, planned by local author and walker Vicki Harrison (of Coat On Coat Off Wet Feet fame)

Participants are asked to register just before their designated start time, with parking and toilet facilities available on-site. The route features a mix of paths, lanes, and tracks, and dogs are welcome but must be kept on leads. Owners are reminded to clean up after their pets.

To take part, fill out the entry form available from [email protected] and return it to The Grange Centre, Midhurst or email [email protected]

Ticket prices are adults: £12, children (under 16): £3, dogs: £1 per dog (include name).

The event is made possible by the generous support of local businesses, including Ryarsh Cars, Midhurst Engineering, MB Motors, Everyone Active, Dream Clean, Shone & Sons, Pets Corner, Rotherfield Motor Company, and Pro-Tec Security Management Ltd.