Joy and celebrations as Westergate Care Home throws summer garden party
A West Sussex care home celebrated in the summer sun with a delightful day of dining and dancing.
Westergate House Care Home hosted a garden party and open day on the home’s grounds to a backdrop of summer sunshine where its residents joined loved ones and local residents under gazebos and a marquee for lunch and musical entertainment.
There was music provided by Ricky Zales, which quickly got everyone dancing as well as food provided by head chef Chris, which included lasagna, risotto, and a cold cuts platter. He also put on deserts and even a birthday cake as those present also celebrated one resident’s big day.
‘Tea for Two’ and Leo May also provided entertainment for residents with their music and songs.
General manager, Paul Middleton-Russell, said: “It has been an amazing day. It’s wonderful to get together and have a party, and it has been lovely to welcome new faces to our home.”