Westergate House Care Home hosted a garden party and open day on the home’s grounds to a backdrop of summer sunshine where its residents joined loved ones and local residents under gazebos and a marquee for lunch and musical entertainment.

There was music provided by Ricky Zales, which quickly got everyone dancing as well as food provided by head chef Chris, which included lasagna, risotto, and a cold cuts platter. He also put on deserts and even a birthday cake as those present also celebrated one resident’s big day.

‘Tea for Two’ and Leo May also provided entertainment for residents with their music and songs.

General manager, Paul Middleton-Russell, said: “It has been an amazing day. It’s wonderful to get together and have a party, and it has been lovely to welcome new faces to our home.”

1. Open day Aug 22 All attendees had a great time in the home's garden Photo: Westergate House Care Home Photo Sales

2. Open day Aug 22 Head chef Chris put on an amazing selection of food Photo: Westergate House Care Home Photo Sales

3. Open day Aug 22 5. Carers and residents alike had a great day in the sun Photo: Westergate House Care Home Photo Sales

4. Open day Aug 22 3.jpeg No one could resist but have a dance in the sun Photo: Westergate House Care Home Photo Sales