Jubilee event posters torn down in Lewes

Mick Symes

A host of entertainment is planned for Saturday 4 June at Malling Brooks Field to mark the monarch's 70 years on the throne.

So there was astonishment after some of the posters dotted around the town to promote the event were torn down.

Lewes Borough Bonfire Society spokesman Mike Symes vented his frustation on Lewes Present, saying: “Please do not remove the Lewes Queen’s Jubilee Posters from around the town. We are more than capable of removing them ourselves when the event is over.”

A spokesperson for Lewes District Council, said: “We regularly remove fly-posters and amongst those removed today, two were advertising a Platinum Jubilee event. Flyposting is a criminal offence. The government encourages people to report it.”

Mick Symes hit back: “We had started putting them up 10 days before the free community event, profits of which will benefit local charities and good causes. You will notice they are not ‘blitzing’ the town, there is more graffiti than our posters.

“You are clearly not aware that this event has got off the ground due to the initiative and support of the Town Council. We will replace them. We have kept numbers of printed materials low, to avoid unnecessary waste.

“We are bonfire societies working in unison so we’re well known for swift removal of banners and posters after the event. We do not need your employee, who it seems to me, is highly selective in removing Queen’s Jubilee material, yet leaving other material. This event is generously sponsored by local businesses and organised and run entirely by local volunteers. If you cannot get behind us and support us, leave our posters alone. There’s a hugely exciting weekend ahead with support from LTC, local businesses and individuals who stepped forward.”

Their views are shared by Cllr Steven Catlin. His personal view is: “I think it is a shame the whole of Lewes cannot get behind this event which will never take place again in our lifetimes. The District Council are ‘jobsworths,’ happy to allow other flyposting of events around the town but they choose to pick on this one.”