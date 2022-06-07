There were many events taking place in town over the weekend, including Wowzer Wednesday in St John’s Park on June 1, the Jubilee Arts Day at the Cherry Tree Centre on Thursday, June 2, and the concert and beacon lighting in St John’s Park on June 2.

Wowzer Wednesday featured plenty of inflatables for youngsters to enjoy while the Arts Day offered kids the chance to make their own crown, tiara and bunting in association with Mid Sussex Voluntary Action and the Sussex Community Foundation.

The Live Music Concert featured The Spinettes, Tobias Alexander and Dan Russell, as well as the lighting of the jubilee beacon by Burgess Hill Town Council and Burgess Hill Bonfire Society.

The town council thanked Burgess Hill Bonfire Society, Burgess Hill District Lions Club, Central Sussex Rotary, Burgess Hill Youth, MSOPC, MSVA and all the other volunteers who helped make the long weekend a success.

