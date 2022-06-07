The beacon was commissioned by the Staplefield Association and the lighting party was partly funded by a grant ordered by Mid Sussex District Council.
The beacon itself is a steel brazier basket made in Staplefield by two blacksmiths – Sam, 27, and Chloe, 22.
This basket was mounted on a square oak post, which was specially created from a single oak tree by Balcombe sawmill.
Kaye Masefield-Baker, who came up with the idea for the beacon, said: “We were very excited because the oak post came from a wood in Staplefield and the beacon was fabricated in Staplefield and it’s designed to have a lifespan of the next 50 to 100 years.”
She added that the new beacon 'will be left in Staplefield for generations to come'.