The beacon was commissioned by the Staplefield Association and the lighting party was partly funded by a grant ordered by Mid Sussex District Council.

The beacon itself is a steel brazier basket made in Staplefield by two blacksmiths – Sam, 27, and Chloe, 22.

This basket was mounted on a square oak post, which was specially created from a single oak tree by Balcombe sawmill.

Kaye Masefield-Baker, who came up with the idea for the beacon, said: “We were very excited because the oak post came from a wood in Staplefield and the beacon was fabricated in Staplefield and it’s designed to have a lifespan of the next 50 to 100 years.”

She added that the new beacon 'will be left in Staplefield for generations to come'.

